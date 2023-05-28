CSK vs GT Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad: Will rain hamper the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?

CSK vs GT Weather Forecast marks the weather predicted for the summit clash of the IPL 2023 where the two table toppers lock horns for supremacy.

As MS Dhoni's men lock horns with Hardik Pandya and company for the marquee IPL 2023 final, we take a look at the CSK vs GT Weather Forecast.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be hosting their famed rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in final of the IPL 2023 to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 28).

The two teams lock horns for the fourth time in the competition, with their latest bout going in favour of MS Dhoni and company, who pulled off a comprehensive win in the Qualifier 1 played in Chennai.

The Titans have the chance to avenge that loss in home conditions in Ahmedabad, where they stormed into the final with a dominating performance and victory over five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI).

The summit clash will not only determine the title holders for the season but also help separate the two best sides in the stiff ten-team competition.

CSK vs GT Weather Forecast

The CSK vs GT Weather Forecast makes for interesting viewing ahead of the game. The Ahmedabad weather forecast is for a bright sunny afternoon and higher temperatures during the evenings with no rains predicted during the match hours. There will be 44% humidity and 13% wind, which maybe a combination that makes it a more tiring affair for the players at the height of the Indian summers. But they would be used to playing under such realms after going through an elongated and strenuous playoffs stage.

Ahmedabad weather forecast:

Temperature: max: 40 degrees C; min: 29 degrees C

Precipitation: 20%

Humidity: 44%

Wind: 13%

CSK vs GT Probable 11 & Impact players

The choice of their starting lineups and "Impact Player," which teams have used to their advantage to stretch the available resources and counter different circumstances with their 12th member, might very well determine the outcome. The probable XIs and their "Impact Player" selections for the marquee final may be as follows with the two teams firmly believing in continuity to get the IPL prediction in their favour:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami. Impact Player: Vijay Shankar

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Pitch Prediction

The Ahmedabad final pitch is anticipated to be a fresh one with plenty of runs for the batters from both sides. The ground is renowned for its compact boundary dimensions and a pitch with consistent pace and bounce, both of which are ideal for powerhitters. In the competitive Qualifier 2 match between GT and MI, it performed as befitting its historic status.

The track enabled Titans' jaw-dropping score of 233/3 in allotted 20 overs, with the blistering Gill smashing his third hundred in four innings to finish with an amazing 129 off 60 deliveries, featuring 7 fours and 10 sixes.

And though MI crumbled under the pressure of the asking rate, the fact that they made 171 in response was reflective of a super flat pitch where run-making wasn't a heavy task.

The scenario makes quality and depth with the ball the most important determinant of the end result, with both the sides packed on the batting front and boasting of multiple key men with the ball.

The Titans have an edge over CSK in this regard, featuring robust performers in the form of Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma alongside the promising Noor Ahmad and holding a sixth bowling option as good as the premier allrounder and skipper Hardik Pandya.

Expect the Titans to come out on top and retain the coveted IPL trophy.