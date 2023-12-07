5 teams that could target Phil Salt in IPL 2024 Auction

Phil Salt was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and will be up for grabs.

Salt has vast experience playing around the leagues and can be a great addition to any team.

Phil Salt - Player Profile

Age: 27

Type: Wicketkeeper batter

Specialization: Batting

Country: England

Teams previously played for: Delhi Capitals

Base price: 1.5 crores

Phil Salt IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s T20s 211 205 15 4805 88* 25.28 3178 151.19 0 32 529 169 IPL 9 9 1 218 87 27.25 133 163.9 0 2 24 10

Teams that could start a bidding war for Phil Salt in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Kolkata Knight Riders:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released the likes of Litton Das, Narayan Jagadeesan and Johnson Charles. They are in desperate need of a wicketkeeper batter who can be a nice backup for Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Salt is an ideal candidate, as he can even play ahead of Gurbaz.

Salt has improved a lot recently, and his game is ever-improving. Hence, he can add great value to many teams, including the Knight Riders. It won’t be a surprise if the two-time champions go after Phil Salt in the IPL 2024 auction.

2. Gujarat Titans:

Gujarat Titans (GT) have left out KS Bharat and Urvil Patel as they prepare for the IPL 2024 auction. They only have Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade as the wicketkeeper batters. Both are unreliable and haven’t done anything significant recently.

Hence, last year’s runners-up could target Phil Salt, who is more reliable and consistent than the other two. Not to forget, Salt also has previous experience playing in the league, as he was with Delhi Capitals (DC) last season. GT will also get Salt at a lower price, considering the teams won’t spend much on him.

3. Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals (DC) left out Phil Salt in what was a shocking move. Salt is a decent pick and would fit nicely in the DC setup, considering the current set of players available for them. It won’t be a surprise if they buy Salt back in the IPL 2024 auction.

DC have Rishabh Pant and Abishek Porel as the wicketkeeper batters, and there is room for an overseas wicketkeeper who can be explosive. Pant’s fitness is unknown, and Mitchell Marsh is also injury-prone. Hence, DC require at least one more dynamic batter, and Phil Salt can do that role, and his wicketkeeping is a bonus.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have left out Finn Allen ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They have the options of Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat, but RCB might still want another wicketkeeper batter. While Salt won’t be a regular starter, he can be a decent backup option.

Karthik failed massively in the previous season, while Anuj Rawat didn’t do anything significant, either. Hence, RCB will look to add another option that can be replaced if required midway through the tournament. Expect RCB to target Phil Salt.

5. Punjab Kings:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) already have Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper batters, but they would want to add another to the squad. Shikhar Dhawan was out of touch in the second half last season, while Bairstow is injury-prone. Hence, PBKS would want to add another opener who can go hard in the powerplay.

Salt can be a perfect choice for this role, and his wicketkeeping can be a bonus. If PBKS have to drop/replace someone at the top, Salt can come in. Hence, PBKS might go after him if they don’t get any of their first-choice picks in the IPL 2024 auction.

