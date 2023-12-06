5 teams that could target Shardul Thakur in IPL 2024 Auction

Shardul Thakur is among the four Indian players to have kept their base price at two crores for the IPL 2024 auction.



Shardul Thakur - Player Profile

Age: 23

Type: Pace all-rounder

Specialization: Bowling

State Side: Mumbai

Teams previously played for: Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders

Base price: 2 crores

Shardul Thakur is among the four Indian players to have kept their base price at two crores for the IPL 2024 auction. While the impact player rule has reduced the value of pace all-rounders, they can still be an asset and add value to any side. Since Shardul is an Indian, his value will definitely be high in this mini-auction. It won’t be a surprise if several teams go after him in the IPL 2024 auction.

Shardul Thakur IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR T20s 150 146 3003 4387 169 25.95 8.76 17.7 IPL 86 83 1676 2560 89 28.76 9.16 18.8

Teams that could start a bidding war for Shardul Thakur in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Chennai Super Kings:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are front runners to go after Shardul Thakur in the IPL 2024 auction. Thakur has previously been part of CSK. In fact, his best performances came while playing for the Yellow Army only, as he was a utility player there.

Thakur will enjoy bowling in Chepauk, where the tracks have been on the slower side. His slower ones will grip more and fetch crucial breakthroughs, especially in the middle overs. Not to forget, Thakur is also a handy batter in the lower order.

2. Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have removed Jason Holder, who was supposed to be a lower-order batter with decent bowling returns. Holder failed to live up to the expectations, and being a foreign player, he was also filling a crucial overseas spot. However, Thakur can do a similar job.

The tracks in Jaipur were slightly slow last year, and Thakur can be mighty effective. He will also contribute with crucial runs. Not to forget, Thakur is an Indian, and RR can play a foreign specialist in some other role.

Also Read: 5 teams that could target Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction

3. Gujarat Titans:

It’s impossible to fill the Hardik Pandya void. However, Gujarat Titans (GT) will have to find alternatives to do a similar job for the team. Shardul Thakur can be their man.

Obviously, Thakur is nowhere close to Hardik skill-wise, but he brings plenty of hard work and experience to the table. GT can acquire him and turn him into a match-winner as they have done with other players. Thakur might end up playing for the last season’s runners-up.

4. Lucknow Super Giants:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have released the likes of Daniel Sams and Suryansh Shedge. They have also traded Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians (MI). LSG now have Prerak Mankad and would require another pace all-rounder.

Shardul Thakur will fit brilliantly in their setup. The tracks in Lucknow were sluggish last season, increasing the value of Thakur, who has deceiving cutters to operate with in the middle overs. Thakur can also provide later flourish while batting below Marcus Stoinis.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Shardul Thakur ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. However, they might buy him back. The biggest reason for his release was his price, but KKR will look to acquire his services again if they get him at a lower price.

The pitches got slow as the ball got old in the World Cup 2023. Thakur’s value will increase on such decks, as he mostly bowls in the middle overs and has a wicket-taking knack. His batting will also fetch a few crucial runs since Shardul has improved a lot as a batter.

