'Can't take their attitude:' Gautam Gambhir reveals why he wants to beat RCB even in his dreams

Ahead of today's upcoming high-profile clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir took a massive dig at his opposition. The former KKR and India opener took a jibe saying RCB has one of the most 'flamboyant' teams but has failed to replicate it on the field.

Gambhir highlighted Bengaluru's formidable batting lineup, led by stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers over the years and the lack of success despite it.

Gambhir also expressed his long-standing ambition to outclass Bengaluru. Reflecting on Kolkata's historical successes against RCB in IPL, Gambhir highlighted the intense rivalry between the two teams.

"One team which I wanted to beat every time and probably even in my dreams was obviously Bangalore. Probably the second most high-profile team and flamboyant team with the owner and probably with the squad, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Honestly, not won anything. Still thought that they won everything and that kind of an attitude and can't take that," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir opens up on KKR's rivalry with RCB

Ahead of their anticipated clash, Gambhir delved into the competitive dynamics between the franchises, reminiscing about Brendon McCullum's explosive innings of 158 runs from 63 balls in the inaugural IPL match back in 2008. He also referenced RCB's infamous batting collapse, where they were bowled out for a paltry 49 runs, marking the lowest total in IPL history.

"Probably the three best wins that Kolkata has ever had was against Bengaluru. Our should be the first time, the first game of the IPL. Brendon McCullum against Bengaluru. 49 all out, 6 overs, 100 runs. Probably the first time 100 runs were scored in the first 6 overs. Chris Lynn and then Sunil Narine."

Gambhir's determination to conquer a formidable team like Bengaluru was palpable, underscoring his relentless pursuit of victory. Despite his retirement from, Gambhir expressed his aspiration for Kolkata to triumph over Bengaluru under his guidance as the team's mentor.

