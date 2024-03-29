"He knows how he is being attacked": Steve Smith dissects biggest matchup of RCB vs KKR clash

A number of key clashes are expected in the contest with both teams boasting of a star-studded lineup.

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight (March 29) promises some high-octane action. A number of key matchups are expected in the contest with both teams boasting of a star-studded lineup.

However, the biggest of them all on which every fan will have their eyes fixed is between KKR and IPL's most expensive player Mitchell Starc and former RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli.

Australia star Steve Smith has now weighed in his opinions on the marquee battle.

Steve Smith shares his thoughts on Kohli vs Starc battle

Echoing on the same lines, Smith said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show, "Starcy's going to swing the ball back down the line early on, I'd imagine, and then use the wobble seam to go across him [Kohli], and potentially try and nick him off. It's going to be a good game, and I'm aware Virat would know how Starc's trying to attack him as well - whether he tries to potentially come down the track [to] just take the swing out of play [we'll see]. It's going to be interesting to see how he counters it."

Although the pair have never locked horns in the IPL, Kohli has faced 28 deliveries from Starc in the shortest format. In the limited battle so far, Kohli managed to score 47 runs off Starc's deliveries without losing his wicket even once. Looking at his performance against left-arm pace in all T20s, Kohli maintains an average of 31.53 with 52 dismissals.

KKR will be hoping to extend their momentum after winning their opener against SRH while RCB eyes their second win on the trot after losing the first to CSK and winning their next game against PBKS.

