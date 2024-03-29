‘Can’t score runs from dugout’ - Former cricketer slams Delhi Capitals for leaving Prithvi Shaw out of Playing XI

Tom Moody recently expressed his concerns towards the Delhi Capitals team management’s decision of not playing their opening batter Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi Capitals recently became one of the few teams who are yet to register their maiden victory in IPL 2024. The team has lost both the matches they have played as of now in the 17th season of the tournament and are desperately seeking a win to move up on the points table.

The Capitals welcome back their captain Rishabh Pant after he missed the previous edition of the tournament. However, the attacking Indian batter could not help the team as they went back to their previous season’s pattern of losing back-to-back matches.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody recently expressed his concerns towards the Delhi Capitals team management’s decision of not playing their opening batter Prithvi Shaw. Shaw’s form had hit rock bottom in the few previous seasons however the team management showed faith by retaining the cricketer for the season.

Also Read: Big blow for LSG, Delhi Capitals stars as they lose national team contract ahead of T20 World Cup

Tom Moody bashes Delhi Capitals for keeping Prithvi Shaw in dugout

Moody stated that no player can score runs or get back to form just by sitting in the dugout and have to give him a chance to play. He also disregarded the team’s ideology of not giving a capped player an opportunity to showcase his talent in the IPL.

"It doesn't make sense due to the fact that you've got an Indian international player (Prithvi Shaw) in the dugout. Yes, he hasn't performed in the IPL like we had all hoped he would, but you can't score runs from the dugout,” said Tom Moody.

While agreeing to Tom Moody’s statement, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also expressed his astonishment towards the team’s decision of holding back Shaw. The attacking Indian batter has played 71 matches in the IPL for Delhi Capitals and has scored 1694 runs, which happens to be a good record for the team.

Telegram Group Join Now

Whilw talking about Prithvi Shaw’s inclusion in the Delhi Capitals Playing XI, Wasim Jaffer said,

"Now that they have held onto him and not let him go into the auction, I'm surprised they're not playing him. He's played for Mumbai for most of the season, so you'd imagine that he's fit. I'm surprised. Punishing him and then losing the games is not the way to go forward."

Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 31, Sunday.