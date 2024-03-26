'I know my name is now attached to just...' - Virat Kohli takes a cheeky dig at the critics of his batting in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli slammed a stellar knock of 77 to help RCB to a win over the Punjab Kings.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli slammed a stellar knock of 77 to help his side to a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

However, with Kohli missing the IND vs ENG Test series due to the birth of his second child and multiple reports claiming his spot is uncertain for the T20 World Cup, Kohli's knock tonight (March 25) was definitely a strong reply to his critics.

Reportedly, according to BCCI selectors, Kohli isn't at his top game anymore in the shortest format. His performance in the current IPL will thus be crucial to solidify his cause for the upcoming mega-event.

Following the knock, Harsha Bhogle quizzed him on his recent absence and all the flying reports about his game during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli made a cheeky reply, claiming that 'he's still got it'.

Virat Kohli hits back at critics with cheeky reply

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Kohli said,

"People talk about a lot of other things when you play sport - achievement, stats, numbers. But when you look back it's the memories you create. The love, appreciation and backing I've received has been amazing.

Kohli hinted that while people use his name to promote the game, he is much more than just brand value.

"I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it I guess. Just to feel normal for two months - for me, my family - it was a surreal experience. Couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family. It's an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognised. That's the promise I can give here - I'll keep turning up and keep trying me best."

For the unversed, Kohli's comments were a direct response to Kevin Pietersen who had asked Ravi Shastri in the comms a few days earlier if Kohli should be picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to promote the sport in the US.

For those who missed it: Kohli's comments were a direct attack at KP, who, on commentary asked Shastri a few days ago if Kohli should be picked for the T20 WC in a bid to grow the game in the US.



Shastri had replied by saying, pick the best team and the game will grow. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) March 25, 2024

Harsha Bhogle later took to X (formerly Twitter ) to share his thoughts on the chat and labelled Kohli as 'extremely comfortable' despite all the surrounding criticism.

I really enjoyed the post match conversation with Virat Kohli. He is very relaxed, very comfortable and that came through. As a presenter, you have an instinct about comfort levels and it was good to listen to him talk about life beyond the game in the last 2 months. Our… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2024

