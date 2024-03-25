WATCH: Dropped on a duck, Virat Kohli smashes Sam Curran for 16 runs in 1st over of PBKS match

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli was offered a major lifeline and the RCB star did not wait too long to capitalise on it.

Chasing a target of 177, Kohli was dropped on duck in the very first over by Jonny Bairstow in the first slip. Kohli was quick to make the most of the chance and went on to slam Sam Curran for a whopping 16 runs which comprised four boundaries.

Kohli eventually went on to score a scintillating fifty in 31 balls before Harshal Patel got the better of him on 77.

Kohli's knock crucial in securing a spot in Indian team for 2024 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli created history with the half-century as he became the first Indian in history to score 100 50+ scores in his career. The star Indian batter is only the third player in the world to achieve the feat after Chris Gayle and David Warner. Kohli has made eight centuries and 92 half-centuries in his career which has seen him become both the highest run-getter in T20I in the world playing for India and in the IPL representing RCB.

Kohli's knock will be crucial in consolidating his spot in India's squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Kohli was out of action recently due to birth of his second child and missed the entire IND vs ENG Test series.

With multiple reports suggesting that Kohli's spot can be challenged, it was definitely a strong answer to all his critics. Kohli will be keen to keep his form going, not just for his sake, but in a bid to guide RCB to their maiden IPL title as well.

