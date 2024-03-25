WATCH: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after seeing Shikhar Dhawan's lookalike on giant screen

The cameraman showed a doppelganger of Dhawan with the exact same haircut and style.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), a rather funny incident transpired in the middle that provided a moment of comic relief amidst a high-octane fixture.

As PBKS were batting in the first innings, the cameraman panned towards the dugout and spotted Shikhar Dhawan. Moments later, the camera showed a doppelganger of Dhawan with the exact same haircut and style. Kohli, who was fielding in the deep could not contain his emotions and burst into laughter after seeing the comparison on the giant screen.

The reaction soon became viral on social media and Kohli's reaction became the talk of the town.

Shikhar Dhawan propels PBKS to a competitive total

Speaking about the match, Shikhar Dhawan proved his mettle with the bat, reinforcing his stature as one of the most reliable batters in the IPL. He registered a deft knock of 45 runs off 37 balls, emerging as Punjab's highest scorer in the first innings and helping them put up a competitive total on board. RCB bowlers however backed themselves with some disciplined bowling.

Although the Punjab Kings batters tried to convert their starts, the home side bowling unit found ways to peg back on regular occasions, eventually restricting PBKS to 176/6 in 20 overs.

As of the time of writing, RCB is in the midst of their chase, as they aim to pick up their first victory of the season after losing the opener to Chennai Super Kings. Irrespective of the outcome, the unforeseen off-field amusement featuring Dhawan's look-alike and Kohli's response has definitely made this IPL clash even more memorable for fans across the globe.

