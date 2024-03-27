WATCH: Rohit Sharma gifted special jersey by Sachin Tendulkar ahead of 200th match for Mumbai Indians

After a loss in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) opener, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eager to register their first win as they lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight. However, prior to the match, a heartwarming event took place to awed the fans all across.

MI's ex-skipper Rohit Sharma was adorned with a new commemorative jersey by none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit, who has led the franchise to all five of their IPL titles before relinquishing the captaincy reins to Hardik Pandya received a special jersey ahead of his 200th match for MI.

Mumbai Indians posted a video of the special ceremony on their social channels where Tendulkar could be seen gifting Rohit the special jersey after a short pep talk. Incidentally, Rohit will be the first player to feature in 200 matches for the IPL heavyweights. The 36-year-old will also be playing his 245th match in the IPL today.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma gifted special200 jersey by Sachin Tendulkar

A special moment to mark a landmark occasion 😃



Rohit Sharma is presented with a special commemorative jersey by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of his 200th IPL Match for @mipaltan 👏👏#TATAIPL | #SRHvMI | @ImRo45 | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/iFEH8Puvr7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2024

Since joining the Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit has been a key cog for the side, participating in 199 IPL matches. During this period, he has demonstrated remarkable performance, accumulating a total of 5,084 runs with an average of 29.39 and an impressive strike rate of 129.86. His batting skills are evident from his record of one century and 34 half-centuries in 195 innings for MI, with his unbeaten 109* being his highest individual score.

Taking over the captaincy from Ricky Ponting in 2013, Rohit led the Mumbai Indians to unparalleled success, securing five IPL titles within a decade (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) in addition to two playoff appearances.

