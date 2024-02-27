CSK bowler smashes century, involved in record last-wicket stand in Ranji Trophy

CSK will be extremely happy to see him deliver such outstanding performances ahead of IPL 2024.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer is currently looking in fantastic form ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Interestingly, it is not his bowling but his batting that has turned heads and grabbed eyeballs.

CSK's Tushar Deshpande became only the second No.10-11 batter along with his partner Tanush Kotian in First-Class history to record centuries in the same innings during Mumbai's ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Baroda.

Teaming up for the last wicket in Mumbai’s second essay at 337 for nine overnight, Kotian and Deshpande forged a gritty stand to help Mumbai bat Baroda out of the game, having earned a 36-run first-innings lead. Kotian reached his century first in 115 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Deshpande followed suit in 112 deliveries. Both batters secured their maiden First-Class hundreds.

The duo is just the second pair after Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee to record First-Class centuries as No. 10 and No. 11 in the same innings, who did it in a Surrey v Indians match at the Oval in 1946.

Deshpande was a key cog in CSK's title-winning campaign in IPL 2023

CSK will be extremely happy to see him deliver such outstanding performances. The Mumbai lad was picked up by the five-time IPL winners ahead of the IPL 2022 season in the mega-auction.

But it was in the last season (IPL 2023) that Deshpande was a revelation as he finished as the top wicket-taker for the franchise. He was a key cog in the CSK setup and played a crucial role in helping CSK lift the title for a record five times and level rivals Mumbai Indians as the most successful IPL side.

Now with Deshpande's display of his batting prowess, it will definitely come in handy for CSK in making a late flourish while setting scores and can count on his hitting abilities while chasing totals.

