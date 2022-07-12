Ireland vs New Zealand ODI & T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch IRE vs NZ Series LIVE on TV in India, New Zealand and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Ireland are hosting New Zealand in a full-fledged white-ball series for the very first time.

The two teams lock horns in a set of ICC Super League ODIs and prepare earnestly for the T20 World Cup in New Zealand.

The ODI series, part of the ICC Super League, kicked off on Sunday (July 10). It was a nail-biter that had Ireland almost pulling off their maiden win over New Zealand in men's cricket, nearly defending a giant score of 300/9.

The hosts had the tourists in major strife at 120/5, which soon became 217 for 8, but an excellent counterattacking 127 off 82 deliveries from Michael Bracewell snatched the victory out of their hands and propelled the Kiwis to a one-wicket victory.

The Irish will be hoping to bounce back and go one step over in the penultimate game of the series and set up another summit clash against a top full-member country.

New Zealand tour of Ireland 2022 ODIs & T20Is: Complete IRE vs NZ series schedule - Date and Time

1st ODI - July 10 - Dublin - IST 3:15 PM

2nd ODI - July 12 - Dublin - IST 3:15 PM

3rd ODI - July 15 - Dublin - IST 3:15 PM

1st T20I - July 18 - Belfast - IST 8:30 PM

2nd T20I - July 20 - Belfast - IST 8:30 PM

3rd T20I - July 22 - Belfast - IST 8:30 PM

When and Where to watch Ireland vs New Zealand series 2022 LIVE on TV?

There is no telecast available for the series in India. But New Zealand-based viewers can enjoy the series on Spark Sport. In the UK, cricket fans can watch the ODI and the T20I series on BTSports.

Ireland vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series 2022 Live Streaming details

Live streaming for Ireland vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series will be available in India on the Fancode app, with Spark Sport covering the whole white-ball contest in New Zealand and BT Sports Network providing the same in the UK.

Ireland vs New Zealand 2022 series: IRE vs NZ complete squad lists

Ireland

ODIs - Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

T20Is - Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young

New Zealand

ODIs - Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

T20Is - Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

