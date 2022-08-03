Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Details for T20I series 2022: When and Where to watch IRE vs SA T20Is LIVE on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Everything you need to know about the upcoming two-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa in Bristol, beginning Wednesday, August 3.

South Africa had beaten Ireland 3-0 last year in the only bilateral T20I series between the two teams till date.

South Africa have continued an impressive run in the UK, beating England 2-1 in the three-match T20I series recently, after the ODIs had ended in a 1-1 draw with the decider at Headingley being abandoned with rain. They’ll now play Ireland in two T20Is at Bristol’s County Ground on August 3 and 5 respectively, before a three-match Test series against England begins about two weeks later.

Ireland, meanwhile, might not have had the desired results against India and New Zealand at home, but showed plenty of promise thanks to numerous individual brilliances.

They’d been swept 0-3 by the Proteas last year at home - the only three T20Is played between the two sides till date - and have a great chance to improve on that in the upcoming series, to remind the cricketing world of their potential.

Here’s everything you need to know of the upcoming two-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa in Bristol:

Ireland vs South Africa 2022: Complete IRE vs SA series schedule - Dates, Time and Venues

Ireland v South Africa, 1st T20I, Wednesday 3 August, 4:30 PM IST

Ireland v South Africa, 2nd T20I, Friday 5 August, 4:30 PM IST

When and Where to watch Ireland vs South Africa T20I series 2022 LIVE on TV?

The first and second T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 2 respectively in the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

The broadcast details for other countries are as follows:

Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Caribbean: Flow Sports

MENA: Etisalat

South East Asia: Eleven

US: Willow

Ireland vs South Africa 2022 Live Streaming details for T20I series

The Ireland vs South Africa T20I series will be live streamed on FanCode in India.

Ireland vs South Africa 2022: Radio Coverage

talkSPORT will be providing commentary of both matches.

Ireland vs South Africa 2022: Complete IRE vs SA squad lists

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

South Africa

David Miller (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie Van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorious, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock, Hendrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kasigo Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.



