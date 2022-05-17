Irfan Pathan calls this PBKS player the 'next big thing'

Though Punjab Kings lost their previous game against Delhi Capitals, Irfan Pathan was quite impressed with one of their young guns.

PBKS will now have to win their last game against SRH, while hoping that other results go their way for playoffs qualification.

Punjab Kings’ playoff qualification chances might have taken a dent with the loss to Delhi Capitals on May 16 (Monday) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. But Arshdeep Singh has been one of their consistent performers throughout the season. The left-arm pacer has been excellent in the death overs, delivering in crunch situations on a consistent basis.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is quite impressed with the 23-year-old's exploits this season. He has been able to keep the best of batters quiet with his variations and has been able to deliver key strikes.

Pathan noted that Arshdeep Singh is indeed a special talent and lauded the youngster for the way he has created his own space in the team despite the presence of a seasoned campaigner in Kagiso Rabada. He also predicted that the bowler is certainly going to be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

“Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident, and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age. He’s keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses. His growth has been phenomenal," Pathan noted while speaking during the Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

“Despite the presence of a proven international pacer in Kagiso Rabada, an uncapped Indian seamer is getting the recognition proves how good a talent he is. He’s going to be the next big thing for Punjab Kings."

Arshdeep Singh is not PBKS’s highest wicket-taker at this point, but has been one of their most economical bowlers despite bowling the second most overs for the team this season. He has picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 7.82, which has come with a majority of his overs being delivered at death.

Meanwhile, PBKS' defeat to Delhi Capitals on Monday has significantly hurt their chances of making to the playoffs. But they still have a game left against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22, and a win would keep their hopes alive, but they would have to rely on other results to go their way.