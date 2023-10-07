Irfan Pathan silences Ramiz Raja with brutal reply on comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

A lighthearted banter unfolded on commentary between former cricketers Ramiz Raja and Irfan Pathan during the 2023 ODI World Cup, showcasing the friendly rivalry often seen in the cricketing world. Ramiz Raja, a Pakistani cricket commentator, pointed out the challenges Pakistan's batting lineup faced, emphasizing that their captain, Babar Azam, doesn't receive the same support that Indian skipper Virat Kohli once did.

Ramiz Raja said

"Virat Kohli used to play with strong batting line-up..Pakistan's batting line-up is weak Babar doesn't get the same support."

In response, Irfan Pathan, the former Indian all-rounder, playfully took a dig at Ramiz Raja by highlighting the shift in ODI rankings. Pathan humorously pointed out that while Virat Kohli was the lone Indian batter in the top 5 ODI rankings until 2018, Pakistan now boasts three batters in the top 5 since 2020.

Irfan's Hillarious Reply

"Till 2018 Virat Kohli was the only Ind batter in Top 5 odi Rankings.. Since 2020, There are 3 Batters of Pak in Top 5 Rankings."

This left Ramiz Raja shellshocked as he could not reply to this befitting reply from the Indian left arm seamer. The exchange was filled with good-natured jesting and there was no response from Ramiz Raja, leaving the banter at a friendly and humorous level. Such interactions between cricketers from different nations add an enjoyable element to the cricketing community, reminding fans that cricket is not only about competition but also camaraderie and humor.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, is undeniably one of the standout players to watch at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With consistent performances, Babar Azam has secured his place among the top-ranked ODI batsmen globally, maintaining a top-five position for six years. His technique, temperament, and talent make him a complete batter, as acclaimed by cricket legends like Imran Khan. Pakistan's World Cup campaign hinges on his batting prowess and leadership.

Virat Kohli, often regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is India's cricketing maestro and a key player to watch in the World Cup. Renowned for his unmatched consistency, Kohli remains a dominant force in international cricket. His fitness, prolific run-scoring ability, and captaincy experience make him an indispensable asset to India's quest for a second World Cup victory. Kohli's determination to create new memories for Indian cricket fans adds to the anticipation surrounding his performance in the tournament.

Despite the banter, both players are on the path of greatness and will keep making and breaking records making the cricket world proud.