'You'll print it in English' - Ravindra Jadeja refuses to answer a question during press conference

Jadeja demonstrated exceptional leadership in the spin attack against Australia, finishing with figures of 3/28 in his 10 overs.

While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul forged a formidable 165-run partnership, rescuing India from an initially precarious situation and successfully chasing down the 200-run target in 41.2 overs, Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated exceptional leadership in the spin attack with figures of 3/28 in his 10 overs.

He received valuable support from Ravichandran Ashwin, who secured 2/34 in his 10 overs and Kuldeep Yadav, who added 2/42 in his 10 overs.

Jadeja, who has dismissed Smith on no fewer than 10 occasions across different formats, outsmarted the Aussie once again with subtle variations before ultimately claiming his prized wicket. Jadeja delivered a good-length ball, targeting the middle stump precisely and executed a sharp, vicious turn that left even the most seasoned batter bewildered.

Steve Smith, known for his batting prowess, could only watch in dismay as the ball eluded his edge and went on to dislodge the off-stump. It was a moment of sheer brilliance, and the accuracy and finesse in Jadeja's delivery captivated everyone present.

Ravindra Jadeja denies answering about Steve Smith's dismissal

"No, no, I will not tell you. You will print it in English and they will understand. No, I won't tell you this," Jadeja, in his characteristic style, smiled and told reporters when he was asked about the secret behind his success against Steve Smith.

With Smith back in the pavilion, Jadeja sustained his formidable performance. The next victim to fall to his magic was Marnus Labuschagne, who was caught behind the wickets by the alert KL Rahul. Labuschagne attempted a sweep shot but failed to time it perfectly, resulting in a faint edge that led to his dismissal.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith Reflects on Australia's World Cup Opener Loss

Just two balls later, Jadeja compounded Australia's woes by claiming his third wicket of the day. He trapped Alex Carey in front of the stumps for a duck, leaving the Australian batting lineup in disarray."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.