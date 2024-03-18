WATCH: Bangladesh star taken to hospital after fatal collision during Sri Lanka game

He had to be stretchered out of the field.

In a fatal accident, a Bangladesh cricketer had to be stretchered out and taken to hospital after a deadly collision during the ongoing 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Bangladesh's uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali suffered a clash while fielding.

The incident happened when Ali crashed into Anamul Haque as both players were attempting to take the catch of Pramod Madushan off Taskin Ahmed's bowling.

According to a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media release, Jaer Ali has hurt his neck and is currently receiving medical treatment.

It was a day filled with miseries for Bangladesh in the field in terms of injuries. Star pacer Mustafizur Rahman also had to leave the field on a stretcher after experiencing cramps.

On the other hand, all-rounder Soumya Sarkar suffered an injury in the neck after clashing against the advertisement board while stopping the ball.

Bangladesh had a marring day with multiple injuries

Soumya Sarkar was tasked with bowling the 48th over of the innings after Mustafizur couldn't finish the over but he too was struck by poor fate.

It was later confirmed that Soumya won't be able to bat in the Bangladesh chase and the management named Tanzid Hasan Tamim as his concussion substitute.

BCB physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted in a media release, "Soumya fell hard while attempting to save a boundary and also hit the advertisement billboard. His head hit the ground in the process and he felt stiffness in the neck and also complained of a headache and vision difficulties."

Earlier, Umpire Richard Kettleborough also did not take the field due to heat and was replaced by Tanvir Ahmed for this third ODI.

