James Anderson shares a list of muted words on Twitter, says it has Rishabh Pant's name
Twitter has a feature that allows the users to put words in the mute list and then the tweets containing those will not appear on the timeline. Making full use of the feature, England's veteran pacer James Anderson shared an insight into his list. The video showcases him in discussion with Tailenders podcast co-hosts Greg James, Felix White and Matt 'Mattchin' Horan, where he reads the list of terms he has muted, which includes amusing digs at opponents from Australia, South Africa, and India.
Despite his outstanding performance away from home over the past five years, some fans still try to argue that he is only successful in home settings. Probably annoyed by the constant trolling, he included words such as "cloud", "clouds" and "clouderson". However, these aren't the only ones on the list. He has also muted the word 'Australia' and repeated references to the calf ailment that caused him to skip the first Test of this winter's Ashes series, and had disqualified him from the 2019 Ashes after just four overs of bowling.
Rishabh Pant, Glenn McGrath, Clouderson and more to Anderson's mute list:
Muted words of James Anderson on Twitter include Pant, Mcgrath, Clouds and more. pic.twitter.com/gXdu5a9Ouk— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2022