Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Champions Trophy 2025?
News
January 8, 2025 - 11:16 am

Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Champions Trophy 2025? Former India Trainer Raises Pertinent Question

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy can be in jeopardy if the extent of his injury suffered during the Border Gavaskar Trophy is more than just back spasms, according to former India trainer.

Bumrah was taken for scans on the third day of the Sydney Test after he complained of back spasms as the team awaits the full extent of his injury. In a report by TOI, former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan said that a stress fracture between Grade 1 and Grade 3 could rule out Bumrah for over six months which also puts his IPL playing time in question.

“I agree that if it is only spasms, he should be fit. In fact, he might be feeling alright even before he boarded the flight back home. But I am not so sure about it. The injury is related to stress, which is a direct result of playing too much cricket. If it is anything between a Grade 1 to Grade 3 injury related to stress fracture, it can take up to one to six months of recovery,” Ramji said.

Also Read: Former India World Cup Winner Bashes Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

A former India fast bowler pointed out that Bumrah playing five Tests on the trot could have affected his back and felt that he should be granted a break before returning to action. The former pacer also said that Bumrah should be named in the first squad for the Champions Trophy on January 12 as there is a window for naming replacements.

“Most likely, this time he felt a tightness in the upper back. The reports have gone to his surgeon, we should have the final results very soon. My hunch is he will be part of the first squad that will be announced for CT,” the pacer said.

Bumrah had previously suffered a lower-back stress fracture back in 2019 and a back injury in 2022 which saw him sidelined for months on end. Ramji feels that playing in the Champions Trophy shouldn’t be the end of the world for a valuable player like Bumrah.

“Bumrah is a treasure and he should be handled with care. A CT is not the end of the world. If there is the slightest doubt, he shouldn’t be in the squad,” Ramji said.

India are set to play their Champions Trophy 2025 games in the UAE and will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians

