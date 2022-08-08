Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup with back injury: Reports

As per reports, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE with back injury.

Bumrah was rested for the team’s recent white-ball tour of the West Indies.

As per a PTI report, India fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 with injury.

''Jasprit Bumrah has a back injury and will not play in the Asia Cup. He is our main bowler and we would like him to be back in action before T20 World Cup. WE can't risk him in Asia Cup and the injury could aggravate,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian squad for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced soon, with former skipper Virat Kohli too, primed for a return after having been rested for the recent white-ball tour of the West Indies and the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.

It is understood that the back issue will keep Bumrah out for a considerable amount of time, with him set to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The 28-year-old was one of India’s key performers during their tour of England last month, having bagged a career-best 6/19 in the three-match ODI series opener at The Oval, which India won by 10 wickets and the five-wicket win in Manchester sealed the series 2-1 for the visitors.

Earlier, Bumrah had become India’s 34th Test captain, when he walked out as a skipper in the rescheduled Edgbaston Test, after Rohit Sharma was tested positive for covid-19. He bagged five wickets in the game, and gave Stuart Broad a run-around with the bat in a 35-run over, the most expensive set ever in the history of Test match cricket. England won the game by seven wickets to level the series 2-2, and Bumrah was named India’s Player of the Series.

India are due to host Australia and South Africa for three T20Is each and the latter for as many ODIs after the Asia Cup 2022. The bilateral white-ball leg will be India’s last international assignment before the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which begins on October 16.

