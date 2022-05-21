Watch: Unplayable bouncer and spectacular catch - Jasprit Bumrah works over Prithvi Shaw; Ishan Kishan takes a blinder

Jasprit Bumrah's top class bouncer proved way too difficult for Prithvi Shaw to handle, before Ishan Kishan unveiled fielding brilliance.

Mumbai Indians (MI) ace quick Jasprit Bumrah bowled a spectacular bouncer to get rid of Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter Prithvi Shaw in his team's final IPL 2022 game on Saturday (May 21). Bumrah had Shaw out caught fending to his bouncer and collapsing on the turf attempting his stroke.

The ball then lobbed up to keeper Ishan Kishan, who made a valiant full-stretch dive to secure the dismissal, exhibiting fine athleticism and game awareness.

But Bumrah stole the moment with his unplayable short-ball that got too big on the short-statured Shaw and had him in all sorts of trouble. The ball got the splice off the right-hander's willow, on its way to the gloves of a diving Kishan.

Expected to take rest from MI's final league stage encounter, Jasprit Bumrah dished one of his best balls to the DC opening batter and made him do the long walk back.

Jasprit Bumrah's spectacular bouncer gets rid of Shaw after Kishan's fine glovework

The eye-catching dismissal was seen near the close of the final powerplay over in DC's first-innings batting effort at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting 24 off 22 on comeback to the DC playing XI, Shaw was hoping for some breather from the MI bowling attack to get his innings.

Denying him that, Jasprit Bumrah banged the ball in at hard lengths and pushed the batter back, before unleashing a top-quality bouncer that got him looking ugly at the crease. Shaw collapsed in his stance while trying to cut the angle and gloved the ball, which then looped up near Kishan.

Despite his error in trying to ride the bounce, Shaw may have survived the ball from Jasprit Bumrah if not for the timely dive from MI's wicketkeeper, as Kishan dived full-stretched to ensure a wicket for his team.

The bouncer and the dismissal thereafter pleased Bumrah personally, as the usually cool and calm customer was seen celebrating animatedly for the Shaw breakthrough. It showed the Indian pacer's well maintained fitness standards that, 14th game in a row for MI in IPL 2022, he still had enough gas in the tank to get an in-form opposition batter out in such fashion.