Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out of The Hundred Women's Competition with Injury; Gaby Lewis Replaces Her

Jemimah Rodrigues has suffered an unfortunate wrist injury that will prevent her from now participating in the ongoing 'The Hundred' league. She will be replaced by Gaby Lewis. During India's Commonwealth Games play against Barbados, Rodrigues received a blow to her right wrist from Shakera Selman. The injury's full magnitude is not yet known.

“Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues has unfortunately been forced to end her season in The Hundred due to injury,” the tournament’s official website said. Rodrigues opened the batting for this season's Hundred against the defending champion Oval Invincibles. She had scored 51 runs off just 32 balls. She was the top scorer for the Superchargers last year.

Gaby Lewis will only be available for Two games

During the league stages of the previous season, Smriti Mandhana left for home to get ready for India's tour of Australia, and Lewis joined Southern Brave as a replacement. Speaking of her Superchargers call-up, Lewis said: "I am excited to be returning to play in the Hundred once again, after getting a taste for the competition last year. It will be a juggle of commitments between Ireland and the Superchargers, but I am keen to ensure I can contribute to both teams as fully as I can."

She will be available for both the Superchargers' games against the Birmingham Phoenix on August 19 and the Brave on August 31. Lewis will be on international duty for the three one-day international matches that Ireland and the Netherlands play in Amstelveen from August 22 to 26. While waiting for Rodrigues to heal, the Indian squad is hoping she will be ready and recovered for the overseas series against England next month. Three T20Is and as many ODIs are part of a white-ball series between India and England that will begin on September 10.

