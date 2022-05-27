IPL 2022: Fans applaud Jos Buttler as his hundred guides Rajasthan Royals to the final with a win over RCB

Jos Buttler's exceptional 106 not out helped Royals defeat RCB to enter the IPL 2022 final.

With Royals chasing a low-key target of 158, Jos Buttler went for his strokes and finished with an unbeaten 106 off just 60 balls.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) dominated the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 27) to cement their place in the tournament final on Sunday. The inaugural season champions handsomely defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in front of a jam-packed Ahmedabad stadium to book the summit clash at the iconic venue against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Royals pulled off one of their most complete performances when it mattered the most. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, RR restricted RCB to a manageable score of 157/8 in the first half, before chasing the total down with

Their bowlers made timely amends for a poor outing in the Qualifier 1 versus the Titans, with right-arm quick Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and his pace partner Obed McCoy (3/23) sharing six wickets between them and ending with stand-out figures.

On the batting front, RR had their dominant opening batter Jos Buttler playing another terrific knock under pressure. Buttler produced his fourth hundred of the IPL 2022 to almost singlehandedly take his team to the target in a run-chase where the next highest score was 23 from skipper Sanju Samson.

Jos Buttler, RR earn praise from fans after booking place in IPL 2022 final

Buttler finished with an incredible 106 not out off 60 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes to enable RR's victory and surge to the final of the IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 27).

It was another innings that exhibited the England right-hander's amazing talent, skill and game awareness as he blasted 106 off RR's total team tally of 161/3.

The innings versus RCB also made Buttler only the second IPL player to score four or more hundreds in a single season after Virat Kohli's famous 2016 campaign where the India great struck nearly 1,000 runs for RCB.

The knock of 106 not out also took Buttler's tournament tally to an astonishing 824 runs from 16 innings at an average of 58.85 and strike-rate of 151.47.

The quality of the innings and its impact on RR's fortunes earned Buttler effusive praise from all corners, with appreciation tweets flooding in.

Here is how some of them reacted:

Cricket 2022 is yet to be released but the first cheat code is here: Jos Buttler. #RRvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Yp0kqhi019 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2022

Blazing Buttler to set ipl on fire!!! Four 100s this season and propels RR into their first final after the first edition!! Champion stuff 🔥 #RCBvsRR #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/I6fEaqAebY — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) May 27, 2022

4th Hundred for Jos Buttler in IPL 2022, 4th came in the Qualifier 2, what a champion player - the best opener in T20 format currently in world cricket. pic.twitter.com/lTYAhcri5Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2022

