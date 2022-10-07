Jos Buttler reveals Darren Bravo's T20 game-plan that he adopted to change his mindset

Jos Buttler revealed how Darren Bravo offered him an interesting insight to T20 batting, which he feels has helped his game immensely.

“I've just found it's a way of taking pressure off."

Having been out of action for England for over two months, Jos Buttler is set to return to lead his side in the three-match T20I series in Australia, that precedes the T20 World Cup 2022.

Buttler has been one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket over the years, with his T20 game having evolved ever since his move at the top. The wicketkeeper batter had aggregated 269 at 89.66 and a strike-rate of 151.12 in England’s run to the semi-final at the T20 World Cup last year.

At the IPL 2022, Buttler aggregated 863 runs at 57.53 while striking at 149.05, with four hundreds and as many fifties in Rajasthan Royals’ runners-up finish.



Ahead of another marquee tournament, Buttler revisited a key aspect to T20 batting, which came through Darren Bravo during a stint at the Bangladesh Premier League.

"I heard a few guys talk about it like 'there's eight overs left, if we hit five sixes in that time, we'll win the game'. It's just a different way of thinking,” revealed Buttler in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

"It actually came from Darren Bravo in the Bangladesh Premier League. He was in my team and I remember him running out and saying that to Marlon Samuels. I'd never really thought like that before. I'd always be thinking about how many runs we needed per over. I've just found it's a way of taking pressure off.”

He further added how the methodology helped him stay clear in terms of approach.

“It's certainly something I've thought more about: those big overs, and trusting my six-hitting ability; looking at the West Indian players and, in general, how they hit more sixes than other teams. I've seen that as a huge positive and a way to take pressure off myself: to know that I have the ability to hit sixes,” said Buttler.

"That probably means I don't take as much risk at certain stages because I feel like at any point in an innings, I could hit two sixes in a row and I look at what that would take my score and strike rate to. That's been the way my batting has developed: I've certainly looked to back my six-hitting capability more than I used to in the past, or I wait for a ball that's in my area."