'Never used to relax until Kohli and Rahul got out' - Former Australia coach makes a big statement

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are among the best batters in world cricket currently. Virat has redefined consistency and made himself an indispensable asset for the Indian team across formats. He scores runs with amazing consistency, and while Virat had a slump, he roared back strongly this year.

Kohli performed in every tournament, like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Cup, piling up runs with utmost ease as he always does. He scored centuries for fun. Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 centuries record in the semifinal against New Zealand, where he notched up his 50th ODI century.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is among the most versatile and technically sound batters at the moment. When on the song, he can thwack any bowling unit with ease and win the match for his team singlehandedly. Despite being an opener naturally, Rahul has done reasonably well in the middle order in ODIs and also started well as a middle-order Test batter.

His superior talent makes him so successful in every role. It won’t be an exaggeration to say Rahul is the most versatile batter across formats of this generation. He can do any role with the bat and adjust himself according to the team’s requirements.

Former Australia coach makes a big statement on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Along the same lines, Justin Langer, former Australia coach and the current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach, has made a massive statement on these two batters. According to Langer, he never used to relax until one of Kohli or Rahul were in the middle during his coaching tenure.

“When I was an Australian coach and we had a series against India, I never used to relax until Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got out. Because he (Rahul) is so dangerous player and he is such a beautiful and elegant-looking player,” exclaimed Langer in a video posted by the official handle of LSG on X (formerly Twitter).

Langer further praised Rahul for his ability to play on both sides of the ground and handle spin and pace well.

“He has experience. He can play on both sides of the ground. He plays spin and quick bowling well. I feel really grateful, and I feel blessed to have a captain like KL Rahul. I am excited about that (teaming with KL Rahul).”

