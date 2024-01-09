Renowned Indian coach stopped talented domestic player from attending CSK's IPL trials: Reports

He faced obstacles in joining the CSK as a net bowler or attending trials, as the coach and the state cricket body did not grant him permission.

A talented Madhya Pradesh cricketer has faced the brunt of cricket politics after missing out on a golden ticket to IPL, being stopped from attending trials for a franchise. Despite having a successful track record in the domestic circuit, the 32-year-old lacked opportunities in white-ball cricket and had to face the consequences of having differences with his team's coach.

Gourav Yadav emerged as the standout performer for Puducherry in their recently-finished Ranji Trophy 2024 opener against Delhi. Yadav showcased an exceptional bowling display, claiming figures of 7/49 to dismantle the Delhi batting line-up. Yadav effectively utilized the challenging conditions, delivering probing lines and maintaining an ideal length on the green top. His economical spell kept the hosts under pressure, conceding under two runs per over and limiting them to just four boundaries in the 26.5 overs he bowled.

Interestingly, he made a switch to play for Puducherry only earlier this year due to a fallout with former MP and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Chandrakant Pandit. Yadav, known for his pace and the skill to generate movement in both directions had also caught the attention of Chennai Super Kings. However, he faced obstacles in joining the team as a net bowler or attending trials as coach Pandit and the MPCA did not grant him permission.

How Chandrakant Pandit forced Gourav Yadav to change teams?

Even after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the country during the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, securing 23 wickets in 9 fixtures, he found himself relegated to the status of the "16th player" on the Madhya Pradesh squad sheet last year.

“It’s not an easy decision to leave your home and play. We were doing good, were a champion (Ranji Trophy 2022) team. I was the highest wicket-taker in fast bowlers that season and took six wickets in the final. Chandu sir used to directly say to me ‘ab tereko nahi khilaege’,” reveals Yadav according to News 18.

It was Venkatesh Iyer, KKR all-rounder and Yadav's teammate from Madhya Pradesh, who recommended him to the Puducherry management. Having played against him previously, they readily agreed to enlist Yadav.

