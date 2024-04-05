KL Rahul or Shubman Gill? - Big call from former New Zealand player on Indian T20 World Cup squad

Simon Doull recently opined on the Indian cricket team’s tight competition for the slot of the top order batter for the marquee tournament

Former Kiwi cricketer Simon Doull recently opined on the Indian cricket team’s tight competition for the slot of the top order batter for the marquee tournament, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The global event is scheduled to take place immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier league 2024.

Shubman Gill, who recently became the top scorer in the tournament after his 89 runs knock against Punjab Kings in the recently concluded 17th match of the IPL 2024, is one of the top contenders to eye the opening batter spot In the Indian team alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. The young batter might face direct competition from the attacking batter Yashasvi Jaiswal who possesses the ability to thrash the bowlers in the short format from the first ball.

Despite his recent performance, Doull dismissed the strategy of beginning the innings with Gill and picked India’s experienced wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul to step in his position.

Simon Doull backs KL Rahul over Shubman Gill to open for India in T20 World Cup

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, when asked about Shubman Gill sealing the opening spot for the marquee event after his stellar knock against PBKS, Simon Doull asserted "Not yet. No, no, no."

The cricketer turned commentator backed the proficient batter KL Rahul over Shubman Gill to open for India. Doull guarded the Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal as the backup player for the top order alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in case KL Rahul fails to make it to the Playing XI.

Simon Doull stated, "He's got a, you know, I mean, that spot up the top when you take in a World Cup 15. It should be 18 in my opinion. But when you're taking that side and you're picking it, you really only carry one extra top-order batter. You've probably only room for one top-order replacement batter if it happens to be someone like KL Rahul, who can keep wickets for you. And that is a real bonus. That top-order replacement batter, he keeps, Shubman doesn't keep. And if he can't make the side ahead of Jaiswal, Rohit and Virat at the moment, he probably doesn't go.”

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off in June, however, the squad for the global tournament is scheduled to be announced by the end of April. The IPL 2024 stands as a perfect trial for Ajit Agarkar and co. to pick the best players to represent the country in the USA and West Indies.