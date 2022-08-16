‘KL Rahul will gain a lot from Zimbabwe tour ahead of Asia Cup’ - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan feels that KL Rahul, who is returning to action in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe, will gain a lot from the tour ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

KL Rahul has been out of action since the completion of IPL 2022.

Shikhar Dhawan is immensely pleased to have KL Rahul returning to action for India’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning Thursday, August 18. Rahul had undergone a surgery for sports hernia in Germany after the IPL 2022, and was later tested positive for covid-19, forcing him to miss the home T20Is against South Africa and the subsequent tours of England and the West Indies.

He now returns to lead India, having passed the fitness test, with Dhawan named his deputy. Dhawan feels that the series presents a great opportunity for Rahul to find his groove ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

"It's very good news that KL is back in the side and leading the side. He is one of the main players of the Indian team. With the Asia Cup coming ahead, it's a good outing for him. I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour," Dhawan told the press on Tuesday in Harare.

India have replaced Washington Sundar with Shahbaz Ahmed for the #ZIMvIND ODIs.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/e5kOc4gwXA — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) August 16, 2022



Zimbabwe have produced impressive results in recent times, having beaten Bangladesh 2-1 each in ODIs and T20Is. Dhawan feels that hosts’ recent form ensures that India won’t take them lightly on the tour.

"It's a good thing that they won against Bangladesh,” he said. “They are playing good cricket. It's a good thing for us, it's going to keep us on our toes. We are not going to take anything for granted or lightly. A good team always focuses on its process. We should make sure that we do our process right whenever we take on any team. Our focus will be to get the wins under our belt."

The 36-year-old further spoke on how important it is for Zimbabwe to play against top quality sides, which will help them get better with time.

"It is very good for world cricket that we are playing against Zimbabwe, it is good for us and them,” said Dhawan. “It is good for them to play against a quality side. We have got young guys here, it is an opportunity for us to try the younger guys. It is a good exposure for both teams and this is how Zimbabwe will also get better when they get to play against quality sides."

Each of the three ODIs will be played at the Harare Sports Club, on August 18, 20 and 22 respectively.