Former India Selector Lashes Out At BCCI For Dropping Rinku Singh From T20 World Cup 2024 India Squad

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth expressed his disappointment with the selectors for dropping Rinku Singh from the Indian team for T20 World Cup 2024.

Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Kris Srikkanth recently slammed the BCCI selectors for their decision of dropping the middle order batter Rinku Singh from the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The BCCI have named their 15-man squad for the marquee tournament which comprises Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan as the traveling reserves with the team. No particular reason has been provided yet by the BCCI Officials for the exclusion of the attacking Kolkata Knight Riders batter.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth expressed his disappointment with the officials for dropping Rinku Singh from the team. Rinku has been a phenomenal find for Indian cricket and has consistently given stellar performances for the team in the recent past.

Kris Srikkanth Slams BCCI Selectors for dropping Rinku Singh from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad

While citing the example of Rinku’s knock during the match against Afghanistan earlier this year, Srikkanth highlighted how the skipper Rohit Sharma’s century and Rinku Singh’s knock became the reason for the team to win the game.

"He has played match-winning knocks in South Africa. Remember the game against Afghanistan in which Rohit scored a hundred? India were 22 for 4, from there, they scored 212. Rinku played a crucial Knock. He has given his all whenever he played for India. This is rubbish, rubbish selection. Why do you need 4 spinners? All of them have to go? You have made the selection to please a few people and you have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat”, Srikkanth said.

Also Read: 'Umeedein to bohot thi': Emotional Rinku Singh's father opens up on his son's 2024 T20 World Cup snub

The 2011 World Cup winning squad selector mocked the BCCI selectors for picking four spinners and discussed that they should have picked Rinku Singh in the main squad even if they would have needed to drop the young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I am not at all happy. C'mon all of you. Rinku Singh has been spoken about all over the world. He has performed in each and every opportunity he has got. How can you drop Rinku Singh? You drop anyone else, it doesn't matter. In my view, Rinku Singh should have been there, even if that meant you had to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal,” he added in the video.

The India team will commence their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against archrivals Pakistan on June 4 at the newly built cricket stadium in New York.