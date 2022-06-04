WATCH: Krishna pandey Smashes 6 sixes in an over in Pondicherry T10 tournament

Krishna Pandey of Pondicherry blasted a perfect slate of maximums in an over during a match between Patriots and Royals.

Pandey became one of the rare batters with a perfect slate of maximums in a single over after smashing the bowling to all corners.

Playing for the Patriots, the right-hand batter took the Royals seamer Nitesh Thakur to absolute cleaners, with each of his strokes sailing well over the ropes.

What made his flurry of sixes a visual delight is the fact that Krishna Pandey didn't line up any particular side of the playing arena and sent the ball for maximums on both sides of the wicket.

The young Indian batter had a tremendous outing with the bat, scoring a jaw-dropping 83 runs at his end off just 19 deliveries to help guide the Patriots during a run-chase versus the Royals.

Walking into bat at No.4 with Patriots chasing a stiff target of 154 runs in just 10 overs, Pandey went on a leather-hitting spree and smashed the bowling with brute force and muscle.

He unleashed his wrath the most on Royals pacer Thakur, who was made to look clueless by the in-form powerhitter as he kept getting blazed for one six after another.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, despite Pandey's incredible assault on the Royals, they ended up on the losing side by a margin of just 4 runs.

It would've been a bittersweet feeling for Krishna Pandey to make his name with 6 sixes in an over without ending up on the winning side.