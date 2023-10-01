L Sivaramakrishnan launches scathing remark against Ashwin, later receives phone call from India spinner

Sivaramakrishnan suggested that Ashwin's bowling success was primarily attributed to tailored pitches in India which catered to his bowling style.

Former Indian cricketer L. Sivaramakrishnan recently made scathing remarks about Ashwin on the social media platform X. Initially, the conversation centered around the composition of the commentary team for the World Cup, highlighting the absence of a genuine spinner.

However, following the controversy, Sivaramakrishnan disclosed that he received a phone call from the India spinner to discuss his bowling technique following some contentious comments made about the off-spinner.

The discussion then shifted towards India's challenges against spin, during which Sivaramakrishnan made comments about Ashwin. He suggested that Ashwin's bowling success was primarily attributed to tailored pitches in India, catering to his bowling style. Additionally, he asserted that anyone could secure wickets on such manipulated surfaces and also criticized Ashwin's fielding abilities and overall fitness.

Sivaramakrishnan wishes luck to Ashwin ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

In an interesting turn of events, Sivaramakrishnan later reported that he had a conversation with Ashwin himself. During this exchange, Ashwin apparently addressed his bowling action with Sivaramakrishnan. The former cricketer also mentioned that Ashwin expressed his surprise at the vehement backlash from online trolls regarding Sivaramakrishnan's comments.

"Ravi Ashwin was nice enough to call me just a while ago to discuss his bowling action, he was as shocked with the venom of the trolls as I was . Also clarified that the people involved are in NO WAY connected to him. GOOD LUCK @ashwinravi99. Do us proud," tweeted Sivaramakrishanan.

Ashwin is set to be a part of the Indian squad for the forthcoming World Cup. The off-spinner had indicated that this might be his final World Cup appearance for India.

