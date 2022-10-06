Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket LIVE on TV, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will have its much-anticipated final held in Jaipur between India Capitals and Bhilwari Kings.

Jaipur will host the Legends League Cricket 2022 final, with a rematch between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings.

After two weeks of high-octane T20 action in what has been nostalgic Legends League Cricket, the tournament has reached its summit clash, with India Capitals set to take on Bhilwara Kings in the final. The fixture puts the two best teams of the competition against each other with the coveted title at stake.

The India Capitals have had a smoother ride to the final, winning three of their six league matches and topping the standings on the NRR count over Bhilwara Kings, who also won as many games and pipped Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers in the table.

The Capitals side continued their winning run in the play-offs, defeating the Kings in the Qualifier fixture. The Kings showcased their fighting ability by bouncing back to clinch victory over Giants in the tournament Eliminator.

That set up the ultimate clash, with Capitals and Kings deservingly locking horns for the Legends League Cricket trophy.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Legends League Cricket final schedule, Date, Venue and Timings

The final between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be played on Wednesday (October 5) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. The fixture will be played from 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 final LIVE on TV

The summit clash of the Legends League Cricket will be available on television sets across India on Star Sports Network.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Streaming details

Star's digital application 'Disney+Hotstar' will offer the live streaming for the much-anticipated game.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Probable XIs:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal

Bhilwara Kings: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Shane Watson, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Monty Panesar, Fidel Edwards, Rahul Sharma, S Sreesanth, Sudeep Tyagi