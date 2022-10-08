Lockie Ferguson likely to be ruled out of tri-series with minor abdominal injury

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has sustained a minor abdominal injury, which could rule him out of the ongoing tri-series featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh.

New Zealand are also keenly waiting on the availability of Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne.

Lockie Ferguson has suffered a minor abdominal injury, which puts his participation in doubt for the remainder of the ongoing tri-series featuring hosts New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh. New Zealand suffered a six-wicket defeat to Pakistan in their tournament opener in Christchurch on Saturday, of which Ferguson wasn’t a part.

Head coach Gary Stead confirmed the injury, while hoping that Ferguson recovers in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Notably, the right-arm quick had missed last year’s edition in the UAE with a calf-injury.

He was ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup 👀



Key player for the Kiwis for this tournament in Australia#T20WorldCup2022 #TriSeries pic.twitter.com/TKZP38C1rD — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) October 8, 2022

"Lockie has a little ab injury at the moment. We're just managing just that and the most important thing is we get to the start of the World Cup and Lockie is ready to go," Stead said. "He's a very, very important cog in our bowling line-up. Unfortunately for him, he missed last year's World Cup with the injury he had then. I mean we are mindful of it and we want to make sure that he's right and ready for those early games in the World Cup.

"There is that chance [of him missing the entire tri-series]. We will just see how he responds to treatment over the next few days."

Meanwhile, Adam Milne too, is primed for a return, having been out of action with an Achilles injury since March.

"It's the first time I've had eyes live on Milne at the nets and he looked really good," Stead said. "We're pleased with what we are seeing there and again he is coming off a reasonably extensive injury break as well, so just managing him and making sure he's right will be the most important thing for us in these four games."

Batting all-rounder Darly Mitchell, who was hit on the little finger of his right hand while batting in the nets on Friday, is positive about returning back to action ahead of the marquee event.

"Obviously, not ideal timing but we've got some good news around where the fracture is in the hand and the time frame to be ready for the first game in Australia in a couple of weeks' time," Mitchell told Spark Sport on the sidelines of the New Zealand vs Pakistan clash on Saturday. "We'll do everything we can to try and be ready and fingers crossed that I'll be good to go.”

New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the third match of the tri-series at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, October 9.