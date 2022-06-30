Makeshift stand collapses in heavy Galle rain during Sri Lanka-Australia Test

The second day’s play of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle has been delayed with heavy rain, which has also resulted in a temporary stand collapse at the venue.

Australia were 98/3 in response to Sri Lanka’s 212 at stumps on Day 1.

The roof of a temporary stand put in place at the Galle International Stadium, which is hosting the two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia, collapsed with strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, June 30. According to reports, there was no one in the three-tiered structure, which was fully occupied on Day 1 of the ongoing Test.

It has also been reported that a glass panel fell and smashed right near the area where the tour groups had been seated on Wednesday.

The rain started about an hour and a half before the scheduled start of play on Day 2, and continues to cast shadow on its resumption with its magnitude. A heavy rain and wind has been warned of in the region, with gusts in excess of 60km/h being expected later in the day.

The groundsmen have managed to keep the playing area covered, but their tasks wouldn’t be limited to that alone, with further challenges outside. They’ve managed to bring down the sight-screen at the northern end amid heavy winds, while some of the banners attached to the opposite end have collapsed.

The SEN Radio box, which was placed under a marquee on a roof, has been taken inside.

The Australian team decided to stay back at the venue, hoping for the game’s resumption in afternoon.

The game pretty much hangs in balance, with Australia at 98/3 at stumps on Day 1 in response to Sri Lanka’s 212 on a dry, spinning surface.

The hosts were dented significantly by Steve Smith’s runout, brought about by a chaotic mix-up with opener Usman Khawaja during the final hour of the day’s play. Khawaja remained unbeaten at 47 and was joined by Travis Head (6*) at stumps.

Earlier, Sri Lanka rode on a counter-attacking 59-ball 58 from wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella to put up 212 in the first innings after opting to bat. Nathan Lyon bagged 5/90, while wrist-spinner Mitchell Swepson returned 3/55 for the visitors.



