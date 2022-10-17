What's in Mark Watt's chit paper? Social media asks, Watt tweets

Mark Watt was seen referring to some notes from a sheet of paper during Scotland’s T20 World Cup 2022 opener against the West Indies on Monday, and the spinner revealed on social media what it was all about.

Scotland defeated West Indies by 42 runs in a historic result.

Scotland made an emphatic start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, defeating the two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs in their tournament opener in Hobart on Monday. While George Munsey led the charge with the bat, left-arm spinner Mark Watt stood out with the ball, bagging 3/12 in a brilliant four over spell as the team defended their 160/5 without much fuss.

During the West Indies’ chase, Watt was seen referring to some notes from a piece of paper while on field. Skipper Richie Berrington reflected on what it was all about after his side’s historic win.

“We certainly do use a lot of analyses,” Berrington revealed in the post-match presser. “We have a very good set of analyses to set up. Certainly, something we do a lot of work with. I know there's a couple of bowlers that really like to use it out in the field to make sure they've got their sort of plans nailed. But for me, still a lot of the time you have to go with your instinct in terms of decisions you're going to make. So, I think it's different for different people but certainly something we do try and use as much as we can.

“[On Mark Watt's paper] You'll probably have to ask him that one. I'm not even sure it was anything to do with cricket, to be honest.

“As I say, he's on top of his game and he's always looking to stay ahead and find different ways to see what the batters are trying to do. I'm sure he had a few notes on there just to remind himself of who he was coming up against and what he was looking to do.”

Watt was questioned by curious social media fans of the information the piece of paper contained. The 26-year-old uploaded an image of a piece of paper, on which it was stated ‘don’t bowl slot”.

Oh and this is my notes pic.twitter.com/MlOnCCXpSv — mark watt (@markwatt123) October 17, 2022

Scotland will be up against Ireland in their second Group B fixture at the same venue on Wednesday, October 19.