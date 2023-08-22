'Always wanted to take his wicket' - Bangladesh spinner recalls dismissing Virat Kohli

The Indian batting maestro remains the most prized scalp for opposition attacks and bowlers despite a dip in consistency over the past four years.

Virat Kohli may no longer be the dominant, invincible force he was in his pomp but the modern-day master remains the most prized scalp in the Indian batting line-up for opposition bowlers. The legend's dismissal continues to inspire major celebrations for attacks as they still identify him as the big fish.

In recent months, Kohli has shown encouraging signs of gradually regaining his best mojo, going on to produce Test centuries in the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March and the second Test of the West Indies series in July. Kohli also produced consecutive ODI hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the 2022-23 season.

At the fag end of last year, however, the great batter really struggled for control and flow at the crease in the Test matches against the Bangla Tigers and became opposition off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz's most cherished scalp to date.

Mehidy recalled dismissing Kohli in the second-innings of the closely fought Dhaka Test in December, where he relieved the Indian maestro of his misery after struggling through for 1 off 22 balls on a raging turner in the fourth-innings chase.

Mehidy Hasan recalls dismissing Virat Kohli

Speaking in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, the young off-spinner reminisced a beautiful delivery which got Kohli committed to a defensive push towards cover before dipping on the great batter and turning sharply to take the leading edge. It flew to the hands of the short leg fielder as the 25-year-old continued his fascinating and mighty threatening burst on late on Day 3.

Mehidy recalled the big fish evading his grasp earlier in his career when he came to India for the 2017 Hyderabad Test when Kohli reviewed an LBW call against him and also during the preceding three-match ODI series where he survived an attempted catch.

"I always wanted to take his wicket. He was saved by the review in Hyderabad. [Litton Das] unfortunately dropped him during the ODI series. It was a great feeling to get him out," Mehidy said.

The Bangladesh off-spinner also got the massive wickets of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and the in-form Axar Patel after his fruitful promotion upto No.4 for a critical 34 against the new ball that turned with greater venom and sting off the surface.

Axar's knock kept India in the hunt when Bangladeshi spinners were at their best before the old ball and a rejigged Indian batting unit came to the side's rescue in a tricky chase of 143.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with a priceless 42 not out in a rearguard partnership with Shreyas Iyer (29*) from 71/7 to give India a thrilling win with seven wickets down.