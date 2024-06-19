Most Runs in MPL 2024: Maharashtra Premier League Batting Stats | Top Run scorers' List

Om Bhosale, who plays for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, has scored the most runs in MPL 2024 thus far with 379 runs to his name.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings' (CSK) Om Bhosale has amassed the most runs in MPL 2024 thus far. He has 379 runs to his name at a superb average of 47.38, including four fifties. Sunrisers Hyderabad star Rahul Tripathi, who is playing for the Kolhapur Tuskers in this Maharashtra Premier League season, is sitting second in the table with 356 runs to his name, including four fifties.

Among other notable names, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is also the fifth highest runscorer in the league with 313 runs at a superb average of 52.17. Lucknow Super Giants' rookie Arshin Kulkarni has also set the stage on fire as he has accumulated 248 runs thus far at superb strike-rate of 147.62. He has also smashed two fifties. Here is the list of the top run scorers in the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 season:

Most Runs in MPL 2024: Maharashtra Premier League Batting stats