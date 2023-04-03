IPL 2023: MS Dhoni achieves rare milestone and becomes the fifth Indian to do so

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first home game of the season. The atmosphere and crowd have been electric, as always. After all, Chennai fans are known to turn the stadium into a yellow sea.

Furthermore, MS Dhoni gave them a perfect treat by hitting two consecutive sixes off his first two balls of the innings. Those two sixes came in the last over as Chennai Super Kings ended on a high note. Those two sixes were certainly the highlights of the game.

MS Dhoni reaches this landmark and becomes the fifth Indian to do so

The CSK fans have something more to cheer about now. The former Indian and current CSK captain, MS Dhoni, has completed 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reaches this landmark while batting in the last over of the innings. He hit a huge six over square leg to reach the milestone.

The 41-years old is the fifth Indian and seventh overall to accumulate 5000 runs in the toughest T20 league in the world. Dhoni took 236 innings to reach this landmark. Earlier, Suresh Raina became the first-ever batter to score 5000 runs in the IPL in 2019.

MS Dhoni has been the face of the IPL since its inception. Over the years, he has been instrumental in making the league global. Even with his willow MS Dhoni has made several records to his name.

To reach the 5000-run mark is a massive achievement in itself, and for Dhoni, it’s even more massive. Dhoni is not a top-order batter. Around 64.42% of his IPL innings have been at No. 5 or below, which makes this achievement even more special.

The right-handed batter has an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.54 in the league. Dhoni has won several matches single-handedly for his team over the years. This achievement is another hallmark of his unmatched legacy.

He couldn’t have chosen a better place and way, either. The crowd in M.A. Chidambaram Stadium has been presented with a perfect return gift from their favourite player. They would want to see more of those sixes in the remaining games.