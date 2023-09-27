"MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup, India won.." - AB de Villers on India's 2011 WC success

The Proteas legend's perspective serves as a poignant reminder to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, urging them to recognize collective effort and not glorify individual accomplishments instead

In cricket, where individual brilliance often hogs the limelight, former South African cricketing maestro AB de Villiers made a resounding sentiment that underscores the essence of team dynamics in clinching coveted titles like the Cricket World Cup. De Villiers, renowned for his spectacular batting prowess, stressed the paramount importance of a cohesive team unit over the mere presence of a phenomenal captain or gifted individual talents when it comes to securing World Cup glory.

The Proteas legend's perspective serves as a poignant reminder to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, urging them to divert their attention from glorifying individual accomplishments and instead recognize the collective effort that propels a team's triumph on the grand stage.

In his candid address on his YouTube channel, Mr. 360 left no room for doubt asserting, “Cricket is a team game, it's not a player lifting the World Cup. I see that way too often on social platforms. MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup, India won the World Cup, so keep that in mind. Don't forget that. Ben Stokes did not lift the trophy in Lord's back in 2019, it was team England.”

The Proteas lauded Siraj for his Asia Cup heroics

Notably, De Villiers heaped praises for Mohammed Siraj in light of his recent stellar performance in the Asia Cup.

Siraj's remarkable display played a pivotal role in steering India to victory in the Asia Cup 2023 final. In a mesmerizing exhibition of fast bowling, 'Miyan' conjured a spellbinding performance, securing figures of 6/21 in his seven overs.

Speaking highly about the 29-year-old's character and relentless spirit, De Villiers remarked, “He always just keeps coming back. He's always in your face and I've mentioned this before. The bowlers who are respected the most are the guys that never gave up. They would always compete for every single ball, be in your face. And that's what Siraj does.”

