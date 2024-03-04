MS Dhoni is the face of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for he has played a massive role in making the league a renowned brand.

Dhoni, who is hardly active on social media and rarely posts anything, took to his Facebook account to share a post.

His presence is enough to generate sky-high viewerships and attract more new fans towards the league. Further, Dhoni has been very successful as a leader for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has only increased the league’s popularity.

Dhoni has won five IPL titles as a captain of Chennai Super Kings, and he is the joint-most successful captain along with Rohit Sharma. As a new season starts, fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for MS Dhoni to return to the field in the yellow jersey and weave his magic.

IPL 2023 was expected to be his last as a player, but Dhoni is returning for another season to entertain the fans. It might be his last IPL season as a player, for Dhoni’s body is not immune to managing the workload of a full 40-over game, and he also underwent knee surgery.

MS Dhoni hints at new role for IPL 2024

With less than three weeks left before the start of the Indian Premier League 2024, the excitement is slowly gathering pace. While teams have started preparing for the season by preparing hard in the nets, fans and viewers have started to cheer for their players and make combinations of their favourite teams.

However, MS Dhoni’s Facebook post a few hours ago has created mayhem, with the CSK captain hinting at a new role in IPL 2024. Dhoni, who is hardly active on social media and rarely posts anything, took to his Facebook account to share a post.

“Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!” wrote MS Dhoni. His post has garnered ample traction, and fans are left speculating about the original meaning of his post.

Playing mind games is not new for MS Dhoni, and he has done the same again. People have started to decode the post in their own ways, but only Dhoni has the right answer.

