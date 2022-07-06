Much-awaited India vs Pakistan game announced for August 28; leaves fans excited

Arch rivals India and Pakistan are set to face-off on August 28 in an Asia Cup 2022 clash, leaving the fans excited.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan will take on each other on Day 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in Sri Lanka. India are the most successful teams in the competition’s history, having won seven titles, including the most recent one in 2022, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won the trophy five times and twice respectively.

The two subcontinent giants will also face off in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s clash in Melbourne on October 23.

The two teams last met in an international game last year - at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai - wherein Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan powered their side to a dominant 10-wicket win. It was Pakistan’s first ever win over India in World Cups, after 12 failed attempts previously.

While the official schedule for the T20 competition hasn’t been released yet, the news of an India-Pakistan contest has already left the fans excited.

Here are some of the best reactions on the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash:

India takes on Pakistan on August 28th in Asia Cup 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2022

Thanks for sharing this great news. Always liked when India Pakistan plays together. Hopefully one day India Pakistan play bilateral series again

🇵🇰🤝🇮🇳 — Mushahid Hussain (@mushahid345) July 6, 2022

That game should be crucial for India to analyse how strong or prepared they are going into the WC and facing Pak again there. — movieman (@movieman777) July 6, 2022

That's the day a billion fans are looking up to. Time to give it back 🫵 #IndiavsPak#AsiaCup — Hariram R (@itishariram) July 6, 2022

The competition was first played in 1984 in the UAE in the ODI format, and that continued till its 13th edition in 2014, before it was decided that the formats will be changed alternately between ODI and T20Is, depending on the upcoming ICC tournaments.

The Asia Cup 2022 will serve the participating teams as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November.

India won the last head-to-head Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan - in Dubai in 2018 - when they successfully chased down 238 with nine wickets remaining, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scoring hundreds.

The Rohit Sharma led side would go on to win the final against Bangladesh by three wickets at the same venue, with a leg-bye off the final ball.





