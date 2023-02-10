'Some Mumbai ex-players never appreciative of South' - Murali Vijay takes on Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter

The just-retired Indian opener went after the experienced commentator for remarks made on air on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test.

Just retired from international cricket, Murali Vijay was dismayed by a piece of commentary on air from former India cricketer turned broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar and took him on over social media.

The experienced India and Tamil Nadu cricketer, who bid adieu to the game recently, posted a pair of tweets going after Manjrekar for his remarks made during the Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Vijay was perturbed by Manjrekar expressing a sense of shock over his spot in an esteemed list of Indian players with the best conversation rate with the bat in Test match cricket.

It wasn't clear why the veteran commentator said he is "surprised" by Murali Vijay at the top but the comment didn't go down well with the player, who took to social media and had a go at him.

Vijay dismayed by Manjrekar's on-air remark

The matter relates to a graphic shown on screen by the BCCI production team for Day 2 of the opening Test in the marquee BGT 2023 on host broadcaster Star Sports. The graphic enlisted Indian men's Test batters with the best conversation rate from 50s to 100s, and Murali Vijay sat pretty at the top.

The elegant right-hander, who played 30 home Tests for India, recorded only six half-centuries as he converted nine of his other fifties into hundreds in India conditions. It made for a conversation rate of 60%, easily better than the next best Mohammad Azharuddin with 54.2%.

Manjrekar looked at the stat on air and said he is "surprised" to see Vijay at the top of this list, which was caught by the player on the outside as he took to Twitter and wrote after tagging the commentator "surprised wow"



In his next tweet aimed at Manjrekar, Murali Vijay touched upon a longstanding miff that southern India cricketers seem to carry with regards to the general reactions to their contributions. Vijay tweeted: "Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south!"



Vijay played 61 Tests for India with 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28, featuring 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.