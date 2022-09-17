Mysterious tweets from Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill leave fans confused

Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill posted mysterious tweets with regards to the latter on Saturday, leaving fans confused.

Gill had starred in Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 triumph earlier this year.

The Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill had an unusual exchange of tweets on Saturday, September 16, much to the confusion of fans. The IPL: 2022 wished Gill “All the best” for next “endeavour” to which the star batter responded.

"It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!," said Titans in a tweet. The star batter was quick to respond with a couple of emojis.

🤗❤️ — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 17, 2022

Gill was a key member of the Titans’ IPL 2022 triumph in their maiden season of participation under Hardik Pandya, aggregating 483 runs at 34.50 and a strike-rate of 132.33, registering four fifties in an impressive campaign. He scored an unbeaten 45 off 43, including a winning six in the final against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill had been a key member for the Kolkata Knight Riders since being first picked up in 2018, shortly after he had starred in India U19’s World Cup winning campaign in New Zealand. He was named as the Emerging Player of the Season a year later, and in 2021, formed a formidable opening pair with Venkatesh Iyer in the team’s inspiring run to the final, wherein theu had gone down to the Chennai Super Kings.

However, to many’s surprise, Gill did not feature in KKR's retention list ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, and was eventually picked by the Titans in the pre-auction draft for a fee of INR 8 crores, alongside Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

Gill has been in great ODI form of late, having registered scores of 64, 43 and 98* in the West Indies and 82*, 33 and 130 in Zimbabwe recently.

It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old parts ways with the Titans, or does the message mean something else entirely.

What is this ? Is it true?https://t.co/Zu9hpzoBry — Random guy (@innocent_kidd0) September 17, 2022

CSK lineup -



Gill

Rutu

Jagadeeshan

Dube

Kedar

Jadeja (c)



126/3 in 20 overs 🥰 — Aniket🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@80off59) September 17, 2022

Come to RCB @ShubmanGill prince, we respect and honour our legends here unlike in any other franchise :') — tanya (@ch3rryw8n3) September 17, 2022

All these just to say " Account got hacked" — The Z God ✨ (@_17thExile) September 17, 2022

Trade him to CSK,

Imagine Rutu+Gill in powerplay😍 pic.twitter.com/J8YB49FjyM — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) September 17, 2022





