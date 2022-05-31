Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series 2022: Live Streaming Details, Where to Watch on TV in India, Squads and Schedule

Live Streaming Details, Schedule and Everything you need to know about the Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series, starting May 31, 2022.

Netherlands will take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series at home, starting on May 31 (Tuesday). All the three matches will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

Pieter Seelar will lead Netherlands in this series as usual and they will be eager to put on a good show in front of the home crowd. They lost the last series to New Zealand, though. The Dutch are a very competitive side, with many of their players having county cricket experience under their belt.

West Indies, on the other hand, will take the field under the leadership of wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran. There are some exciting new names on this tour like Anderson Phillip, Shermon Lewis and Keacy Carty. Jason Holder has been rested for this series too and players like Rovman Powell, Brandon King and Romario Shepherd will be looking to cement their places in the side.

Where to Watch Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 live on TV?

The 2022 Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series won't be televised in India but fans in the USA, UK and the Caribbean can watch it live on Willow TV, SkySports and ESPN respectively. South African fans can also see the live Telecast on SuperSport and Australian fans can do that on Kayo and Foxtel.

Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 Live Streaming Details

The Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series on the Fancode App, though. Fans can either buy a pass of Rs. 39 to watch all the three matches of the series or can simply buy a Rs.99 pass to watch all the matches on the app for a month.

Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 Complete Squads

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Shermon Lewis, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards(w), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar(c), Musa Ahmed, Max ODowd, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh, Clayton Floyd, Philippe Boissevain, Antonius Staal

Netherlands vs West Indies ODI Series 2022 Schedule: Complete Fixtures List

All three matches will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen and will start at 11:00 AM Local Time and 02:30 PM IST.

1st ODI: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

2nd ODI: Thursday, June 2, 2022

3rd ODI: Saturday, June 4, 2022