Sri Lanka star faces indefinite ban due to doping violations

In a recent development coming in, a Sri Lankan cricketer has been suspended indefinitely following a doping violation. The news was confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) via an official press release as well.

Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella is understood to have failed a doping test held in line with World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines, during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL 2024), and will subsequently be sidelined from all forms of cricket while further investigations take place.

The SLC media release stated, "The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances.

Niroshan Dickwella has come under the scanner previously as well

The 31-year-old, who led Galle Marvels in the LPL 2024, last played for the national team in March 2023 but was recently called up for Sri Lanka's T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year. However, he did not participate in any matches.

After his selection, the selectors mentioned that they had discussed his disciplinary issues with Dickwella.

The left-handed batter has faced criticism throughout his career for his off-field behaviour, which has often been seen as a contributing factor to his inconsistent performances.

Notably, he was one of three players suspended for breaking bio-bubble protocols in 2021, along with Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilake.

Dickwella has served as a wicketkeeper for Sri Lanka in various formats, accumulating 2757 runs in Tests, 1604 in ODIs, and 480 in T20Is.

