Northamptonshire vs India 2nd T20 Warm-up Match 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch NOR vs IND Warm-up T20 LIVE in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

India will continue preparing for the T20I series against England with the second of their two warm-up matches.

The fixture against Northants presents a strong opportunity for India's young squad to prepare for the England series.

Gearing up for the T20I series against England, starting July 7, India are currently busy with a pair of warm-up matches versus English county sides. The visitors, led by Dinesh Karthik, clinched an easy victory in the first one on Friday (July 1) against Derbyshire and will now take on Northamptonshire.

The fixture will present the tourists a final opportunity to fine-tune their game before the difficult challenge of facing England in their own backyard.

Watch: Rahul Dravid's passionate celebration after Rishabh Pant's hundred at Edgbaston

The first T20 warm-up in Derby saw the pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik gain some important overs under their belt, while top-order batters Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson continued from where they left in Dublin against Ireland a few days back.

The Northants encounter will thus offer these players a chance to further sharpen up their skills and face the English in Southampton on July 7 feeling all that more confident of coming out triumphant.

Northamptonshire vs India, 2nd warm-up T20: Date, venue and time

Match: India vs Northants Steelbacks

When: Sunday, July 3, 7:00 PM IST, 2:30 BST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

When and Where to watch Northamptonshire vs India warm-up T20 live on TV?

The game will not be televised by any broadcaster.

Northamptonshire vs India 2nd T20 Warm-up Match Live streaming details

Live streaming for the Northamptonshire vs India warm-up T20 match will be available on the YouTube channel of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club on 3rd July, 7:00 PM IST onwards

Northamptonshire vs India 1st warm-up T20: Complete squads

India

Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

Northamptonshire

Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Chris Lynn (Australia), Josh Cobb, Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Matthew Kelly, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Lewis McManus, Luke Procter, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Richard Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib