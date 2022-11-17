NZ vs IND T20I & ODI Series Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India Tour of New Zealand 2022 Live on TV, schedule and squads

New Zealand host India for a limited-overs series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs, less than a week after the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

In a series perhaps reflecting cricket's finance-driven ecosystem, compelling an extremely challenging on-field schedule, New Zealand host India in a limited overs series less than a week after the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The dust hasn't even properly settled on both teams' disappointing semifinals losses at the marquee ICC event and they are about to step on the field again in a near-inhumane itinerary, which players can't openly criticise without ruffling the feathers with the game's unjustly too powerful administrators.

Rightfully then, India have chosen to rest their incumbents from Australia, including skipper Rohit Sharma, his opening partner KL Rahul and No.3 Virat Kohli, with Hardik Pandya set to lead the T20I team and Shikhar Dhawan appointed stand-in captain in ODIs.

It isn't all contextless, however, since the T20Is part of the trip allow both sides to approach a transition phase in the new cycle towards the T20 World Cup, while the ODI leg is integral to the ICC Super League, acting as qualifying games for the 2023 World Cup in India.

NZ vs IND 2022, Schedule: Complete fixtures list for New Zealand vs India T20Is and ODIs 2022

1st T20I - Nov 18 - Wellington - IST 12:00 PM

2nd T20I - Nov 20 - Mount Maunganui - IST 12:00 PM

3rd T20I - Nov 22 - Napier - IST 12:00 PM

1st ODI - Nov 25 - Auckland - IST 7:00 AM

2nd ODI - Nov 27 - Napier - IST 7:00 AM

3rd ODI - Nov 30 - Christchurch - IST 7:00 AM

NZ vs IND 2022, TV channels: Where to watch New Zealand vs India T20Is and ODIs 2022 live on TV

The series will be televised live on Indian shores on DD Sports. New Zealand-based viewers can enjoy the series on Sky Sports NZ.

New Zealand vs India T20Is and ODIs 2022 Live Streaming details

Amazon Prime will be live streaming the series in India.

NZ vs IND 2022: Complete squad for New Zealand and India

New Zealand T20Is: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

New Zealand ODIs: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Tim Southee.

India T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen.