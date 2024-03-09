Old video of Suresh Raina smashing Brett Lee with the famous Virat Kohli shot goes viral

Virat Kohli's straight six off Haris Rauf was declared as the 'Shot of the Century' by ICC.

Suresh Raina's six to Brett Lee in IPL 2012 has gone viral and drawn comparisons with Virat Kohli's famous straight six to Haris Rauf..

Virat Kohli’s straight six off Haris Rauf in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is etched in the hearts of Indian cricket fans across the globe. The six was an extraordinary shot in the most difficult situation that a cricketer can face.

With 28 needed off just 8 balls, Kohli was left with no option other than clearing the boundary. But clearing the boundary at MCG wasn’t easy. Rauf bowled a good-length ball that finished around the stump height, and Kohli punched the ball with a straight bat right over the bowler’s head for a clean six.

The situation became 22 off 7 balls and Kohli flicked Rauf’s next ball for another six over fine leg. India finally went on to win the nail-biting thriller in the last ball of the match. This was said to be Virat Kohli’s best innings of his lifetime and the shot at 18.5 overs was said to be his most memorable one ever. The shot was later declared as the 'Shot of the Century' by ICC.

Suresh Raina’s shot to Brett Lee brings back Virat Kohli’s memories

Recently, a shot has gone viral which has drawn comparisons to Virat Kohli’s straight six to Haris Rauf. This viral shot was hit by Suresh Raina off the bowling of Brett Lee.

Chennai Super Kings were facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the 41st match of IPL 2012 at Chepauk. In the fifth ball of the fourth over, Brett Lee bowled a short of a good length ball outside off stump. Raina simply played the ball over long off for a huge six. It was a stand-and-deliver stuff from the CSK legend. The shot was an extraordinary cricketing shot by one of the best T20 batters of all time.

The fact that Raina played this shot around 12 years ago, shows what kind of a dynamic batter he was in this format for CSK. Raina scored 44 runs off 34 balls in this match with 4 fours and 1 six.

Suresh Raina is also known as Mr. IPL. In his illustrious IPL career, he scored 5528 runs at an average of 32.52. Batting at No. 3 for the most time of his career, he had a strike rate of 136.76.

