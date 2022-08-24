Pakistan Schedule for Asia Cup 2022: Complete Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Key Players, Match Venue, Date and Time

Everything you need to know about the Pakistan Men’s cricket team at the Asia Cup 2022, which will be played from August 27 in the UAE.

Pakistan have won the Asia Cup twice - in 2000 and 2012 respectively.

Pakistan have been in fine white-ball form in 2022, having defeated Australia 2-1 and West Indies 3-0 in ODIs at home. They went down by three wickets to Australia in the only T20I they played this year, but that was preceded by 3-0 clean-sweeps of Bangladesh (away) and West Indies (home) post the T20 World Cup 2021, wherein they had lost to Pakistan in the semis. That campaign was brought about by an unbeaten run in the Super 12s, including a comprehensive 10-wicket historic triumph against arch-rivals India.

Having won the Asia Cup twice - in 2000 and 2012 in ODI formats - they begin one of firm title contenders at the upcoming 2022 edition, alongside India, against whom they begin their campaign on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite having opted to leave out speedster Hasan Ali and the experienced Shoaib Malik, Pakistan appear a well balanced outfit on paper, with a number of match-winners in their ranks on either fronts.

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2022

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Predicted Pakistan Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022

Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Key Pakistan Players

Babar Azam

The only batter in top-three of the ICC Batting rankings across formats, currently occupying the top-spot in ODIs and T20Is, Babar Azam remains Pakistan’s premier player ahead of the competition, forming the backbone of a relatively less experienced line-up. The Pakistan skipper has showcased his abilities against the best of bowling attacks across formats in recent years, and alongside Mohammad Rizwan, forms a highly reliable opening pair.

A batting average of 63.71 from nine innings at the Dubai International Stadium, wherein 10 of the 13 matches will be played in the competition, present all the more encouraging signs.

Shaheen Afridi

Aged just 22, Shaheen Afridi has already established himself as one of top-bowlers across formats, having already represented Pakistan in both - ODI and T20 World Cups. The memories of his fiery opening burst in the last meeting against India are still afresh, with him undoing the seasoned Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with some fine display of seam and swing bowling, before getting rid of Virat Kohli in the final stages. He was Pakistan’s pick of the bowlers in their only T20I this year, returning 2/21 from four overs in a three-wicket defeat to Australia.

He missed the second Test against Sri Lanka last month with knee injury, and will travel with the squad for the upcoming Netherlands tour and the subsequent Asia Cup to continue his rehabilitation. He could be back all guns blazing on return.

Pakistan Schedule for Asia Cup 2022