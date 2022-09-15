PCB announce Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Babar Azam is set to lead them whereas Shadab Khan has been appointed as his deputy.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who got ruled out of the Asia Cup with an injury, is fit again and has been named in the squad. Shan Masood, who has played 25 Tests and five ODIs for Pakistan since his Test debut in 2013, but is uncapped in the shortest version, has been named in the 15-member side.

Fakhar Zaman having endured an indifferent run in the Asia Cup, with scores of 20, 53, 15, 5, 13, and 0 with a combined strike-rate of 103.23, has been named in the reserves, so too, are Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Northern’s all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed have earned maiden international call-ups for Pakistan's upcoming seven-match T20I series against England at home, with Zaman and Afridi being rested.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said: “We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

“These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.

“We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done.

“We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month.”

Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup once - in 2009 under Younis Khan, after having finished runners up in the inaugural edition in 2007. They were defeated by eventual champions Australia in the semi-final of the last year's edition in the UAE.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani